As a football coach, the preeminent challenge we faced was to coalesce a group of competitive young men into a team. On team building at a macro level, Nick Saban implores a dedication to “the process” while Ed Orgeron achieved the pinnacle of success emphasizing “One team, one heartbeat.” On a micro level, the institutionalization of team building infiltrates every practice and drill.
One essential drill occurred where we would run 10 40-yard sprints starting on a cadence, “down” “set” “one” “two.” If any one person on the team jumped early or hesitated on any one sprint, the whole team would have to run an extra sprint. After a long hot practice with mistakes mounting and sprints multiplying, one can imagine tempers flaring.
The players’ first reaction would always be to castigate the offending players, our job was to steer their energy to encouragement and assistance of their teammates. It did not take long for them to repeat our orders down the line to ensure everyone was on the same page. Next, they would turn their frustration to the coaches, as we enthusiastically attempted every trick in the book to induce their failure.
Soon, they were working collectively to overcome the obstacles we placed before them. They grasped their progress and built mutual respect. And they came to see coaches as leaders, not terrible men bent on torturing them.
How would they have reacted, after successfully completing the last sprint while following the rules set before them, had I said, “last year on this date, on this 10th sprint, that team jumped, so you have to do another sprint,” or “three years ago, little Billy’s brother jumped, so we are going to do it again,” or more egregiously, “10 years ago, that team completed the drill, but a player took his helmet off which was OK then, but against the rules now, so we are going to do it again.”
I can tell you what they would do, they would revolt against our leadership and fracture within. They would hate the class ahead of them and Billy’s brother. They would question why they should play by the rules if they were to be judged by another by rules from another time.
In life, we are a stacked nest of teams, family, friends, work, hobbies, school, city, state, nation and world. Why are we letting an outspoken, minuscule group of progressives, echoed fervently by the mainstream media, fracture us?
It is high time we push back against the gaslighting. Yes, we have problems; yes, there are inequalities and injustice. Balkanizing America will only amplify the issues we face now and leave us impotent to battle the hardships to come.
M. WESLEY SALMON
chief financial officer
Baton Rouge