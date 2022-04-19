Monday's column by Bob Marshall in The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, "Louisiana is sinking, but our politicians are changing the subject," should alarm us all.
The state is sinking. The time is now to make dramatic changes to reverse this trend both nationally and regionally.
It is critical to our state. I am considering selling my home before this becomes any more critical. I see the changes in my own home. The garage now floods and my street floods like it never has before.
Meanwhile, politicians are more concerned with taking action against gay people, transgender people, and "CRT."
I demand more action from my representatives. They need to be more aggressive in pushing to protect our beautiful state.
ALEXANDRA STROUD
architect
Jefferson