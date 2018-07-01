I must strenuously object with all due respect, to a recent letter praising Donald Trump. Trump has so many serious flaws of character, of decency, of intellect, of honor, and lacks basic human empathy. He is well on his way to the destruction of our country.

The man is a compulsive or at least a habitual liar. This has been well documented by a credible national newspaper that fact-checked his lies to a total of over 3,000.

The rise of the financial markets was established on the backs of the lower economic classes. The huge tax cuts he gave to the wealthiest citizens and corporations in hopes of starving the social programs that keep health care and food programs for the poor, disabled, and seniors. In the meantime, we are incurring future deficits in the trillions. In concert with this financial rape of the less wealthy is the recent Supreme Court decision to prohibit workers from banding together to file class action lawsuits. This prohibition forces lower-salaried workers to rely on private attorneys, which is incredibly expensive, and therefore out of their reach — justice denied. Trump's appointment of Neil Gorsuch made the decision likely, if not inevitable.

This is also an administration that has gutted the Consumer Protection Act, thereby throwing consumers back to the jaws of unscrupulous bankers and financial advisers.

As a climate change denier himself, Trump appointed a like-minded, anti-scientific Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. In the last couple of years we have seen devastating increases of virulent floods, tornadoes, and wildfires devouring our loved ones and property, and decimating the beautiful and necessary wildlife of our earth. Of local interest, the Union of Concerned Scientists has designated Louisiana to be at ground zero for sea level rise, and glaciers are melting three times faster than scientist previously anticipated.

Additionally, he has: made fun of a disabled news reporter, insulted people with demeaning nicknames, made fun of his sexual harassment of women, withdrawn the United States from Paris Climate accords, withdrawn the United States from the UN Human Rights Council, alienated our Western allies, has expressed great admiration for dictators, placed dangerous tariffs on goods from our trading partners, even on our traditional allies, thus causing rising prices for our citizens, causing serious trouble for all except for whom money is not an issue.

Most despicable is his cruel and inhuman treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, separating children from their parents, a horror that he and his attorney general defended with gusto, anger, and determination until he was forced to back off. His solutions and their implementation are still nebulous at best.

Let us ask ourselves, is this the kind of role model we want for our children? Is this the kind of individual we want to represent us to the world? If so, the dream of our forefathers — the dream of majesty, honor, and basic human values, is nothing more than ashes in the wind.

Cynthia Campbell

homemaker

Marrero