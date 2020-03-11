Like most rheumatologists, every day I see patients with autoimmune diseases and work to get them the best care. While each patient is unique and many are facing complex medical challenges, one of the biggest hurdles for me and my colleagues is ensuring that our patients have access to the medications we think they need.
That’s my responsibility — one I take very seriously.
But, Louisianans who urgently need the “right” medicine at the “right” time can still experience barriers to care because of a process called step therapy or “fail first.”
Fail-first protocols are insurance policies which require patients to first try a medication picked by the insurance company, even if it is not the one your doctor thinks is the best for you.
Once you fail that medication, and prove that it doesn’t work — or you have a side effect — only then will coverage be granted for the medicine originally prescribed by your doctor. Sometimes you have to try 2 or more medicines or even ones you have failed in the past, before the insurance company will cover the drug your doctor thinks is best for you.
This practice can result in serious negative consequences for consumers and the health system. By first covering only those drugs that are best for the insurance company, both doctors and patients are forced to compromise their treatment decisions in a way that can be harmful, time-consuming and more expensive in the long-term.
This still happens, despite the fact that Louisiana was among the first states in the nation to pass legislation to reform step-therapy more than a decade ago.
Thankfully, this legislative session, important legislation (SB59/HB263) has been introduced by state Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, and Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge. It will update the existing step therapy statute so its protocols are based on widely accepted clinical guidelines, emphasizing safety and the doctor-patient relationship.
It will also shorten the time for the appeal process — 72 hours for a nonemergency and 24 hours for emergency situations. It can take patients and their health care providers weeks or months to navigate an appeal, threatening the patient’s health and well-being.
For Louisianans with chronic health conditions, it is important to get timely access to the medications and treatments they need. We must ensure that doctors and their patients, not a one-size-fits-all insurance policy, make the right decision for the right treatment at the right time.
MADELAINE A. FELDMAN
physician and president, Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations
New Orleans