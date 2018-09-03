Whether or not Pope Francis should resign is not something I have a feeling about either way.
I don't question the idea of continuing the papacy, but the bigger question is whether there is anyone in the hierarchy really ideal for the job now. The whole problem with most of those people is they seem mostly aloof and not connected to the people in the pews. My personal take in the church is that it totally abandons a broken marriage as a sacred institution while declaring it never to voided by a civil divorce. Nothing is done to preserve it in any real sense. Annulments are totally promoted as the "solution," while basically in reality, treating the civil divorce as the real and final end. There is no help to heal a broken marriage and even ridicule at the very idea of it, even if there might be a possibility of reconciliation.
Also, as for women, I have heard a nun preach from the pulpit at the St. Jude novena at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in New Orleans, and I could not get enough of that. Pope Francis wants to allow women to become deacons. I personally think at least sisters in religious orders should be allowed that. But if Francis resigns, that won't happen anytime soon or ever — because any newly elected pope will be an arch-conservative who will push back and put an absolute end to anything Pope Francis is advocating. We will likely never see another Pope Francis elected again, and also likely not another pope from the Western hemisphere, either. It's going to be "old Rome" again.
Richard J. Rau
store associate
Metairie