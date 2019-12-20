In the Dec. 17 article, “Rising monthly Entergy bills renew deregulation arguments,” it was erroneously stated that a typical bill for Entergy Louisiana customers “could go up by estimates as high [as] $50 more over the next few years.”
That is grossly inflated and dramatically far from fact. Entergy Louisiana customers currently enjoy some of the lowest electric rates in the state and nation, and our company will continue to make strategic decisions and investments to ensure rates remain affordable over the long term.
The Louisiana Energy Users Group was quoted as suggesting that Louisiana should focus on a form of direct energy access for industrial customers. That energy model has been proven unsuccessful in other states. For example, in Texas, rates may be lower for industrial customers because of deregulation, but at the expense of much higher rates for residential customers. LEUG’s positions on short-term versus long-term planning, cost bypass, and cost allocation are not aligned with the interests of all customers.
More than half of Entergy Louisiana’s sales are to our largest industrial customers. They employee tens of thousands of employees and are the lifeblood of Louisiana’s economy. We will continue to work with our industrial customers to ensure they have access to reliable and economic energy – but not at the expense of our other customers.
Nearly 48% of Louisianans are considered living in vulnerable households and do not make enough money to cover basic living necessities. We must focus on balancing access to affordable energy for everyone.
Phillip May
president and CEO, Entergy Louisiana
Baton Rouge