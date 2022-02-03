I am dismayed by negative attitudes toward teachers, which are popular today, especially among right-leaning networks and the "White Picket Fence, Chamber of Commerce crowd."
Other parts of the country have a more left-leaning education establishment and it's believed to be the same way in Louisiana. News flash! We say the pledge every day, have a moment of silence where you can pray and have Veterans Day programs where we proudly display our patriotism.
Judy Keller wrote on Jan. 31 that the proposed teacher pay raise is not merited because Louisiana did not rise to the performance level of high-performance schools. She says her mother was a teacher and that she also worked at a school for a short period of time.
Does that make her an expert on education? Where and when did her mother teach? Where did she work? Was it in an upper middle-class area or an at-risk school? There's a big difference. Many students in at-risk areas don't receive the early childhood education necessary for academic success.
Many of our schools are in outdated facilities, which need repair or replacement, but the anti-teacher crowd will consistently vote down modest sales tax proposals for funds necessary to build or upgrade facilities. A lot of teachers use their own money in their classrooms to make up for shortfalls in funding.
In addition, we deal with discipline issues with little parental or administrative support, new paperwork which interferes with our mission, and top-down curriculum with little or no input from us. Teachers are leaving the profession in increasing numbers, so critics better find a way to recruit new teachers and retain the ones we have.
CHARLES V. DUNCAN
retired educator
Lafayette