Last month the Trump administration, in a move that realized a long-term goal of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish, published an updated federal rule to modernize and streamline export controls on commercial firearms and ammunition products.
This rule change, which will transition export licensing responsibility from the State Department to the Commerce Department, will level the playing field for U.S.-based sporting firearms and ammunition businesses in the global marketplace. This long-awaited modernization of Cold War-era regulations was started under the Obama administration, but firearms and ammunition were left out of the larger regulatory reform. On total, 21 categories were proposed for export reforms, but three categories — all pertaining to sporting arms and ammunition — were left undone by the Obama administration for domestic gun control reasons.
Congressman Scalise’s continued demands for this changed designation will ultimately benefit American manufacturers producing firearms and ammunition by eliminating the need for exports valued over $1 million to be verified by Congress, which often resulted in delays in license approvals for months, sometimes years. By entrusting the licensing process to the Commerce department under the new rule, American manufacturers looking to sell firearms to allied military and law enforcement, for example, will be on a level playing field with international competitors.
The transition not only provides a boost to the U.S. economy, but also ensures that the U.S. national security remains a top priority. Instead of treating every hunting rifle and shotgun in the same manner as a nuclear missile, tank or fighter jet, the State Department can focus resources on the real priorities of national security by “building a higher fence around a smaller yard.”
Scalise’s work to bring about the much-needed reforms means real change that benefits small and medium-sized firearms and ammunition manufacturers. Under Commerce oversight, redundant registration requirements for domestic manufacturers disappear alongside the $2,250 license application fee for gunsmiths. Such fees might seem insignificant for large companies, but for small- and medium-sized companies and local gunsmiths, that cost of doing business could sometimes mean the difference between surviving and thriving. Even the license application forms are vastly simpler.
These changes, spearheaded by Scalise and his unwavering commitment to strengthening American businesses, will lead to growth for U.S. companies, more jobs, and related economic benefits for states like Louisiana while accomplishing the same national security and foreign policy objectives we have always had.
Lawrence G. Keane
National Shooting Sports Foundation
Newton, Conn.