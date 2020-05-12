Dan Fagan’s May 10 column is a testament to “fake news” of falsehoods, innuendos, and outright lies.
First, Fagan attacks the effort to require big oil companies to pay to fix and restore “real and provable damages” they have inflicted on our coast by calling these lawsuits "legacy lawsuits." They are not and Fagan is, one would think, smart enough to know the difference between coastal restoration and legacy lawsuits (inland cleanups).
Second, big oil has constantly claimed jobs were being lost in Louisiana due to these coastal lawsuits, something Fagan tries to say in another way. However, Fagan can run his mouth but he can’t hide the truth because the drop in price, the glut in world oil supply, and the reduction of consumption due to the COVID 19 pandemic is why oil industry jobs are disappearing in Louisiana. Truth is, oil prices have always been the primary reason big oil lays off Louisiana people and Fagan’s column is a fraud to say otherwise.
Thirdly, Fagan goes on another tired rant about trial lawyers. Fine, but Fagan fails to tell the truth again. None of the coastal efforts will pay lawyers a contingency fee. So sorry, Dan, but in your desire to build a case for class envy, you failed to deal with this simple fact.
Fourthly, Fagan raises the canard that local governments should have no role in enforcing the obligations oil companies assume when they are permitted. Well, Dan, you are about 40 years too late. The roles of local governments and district attorneys in enforcing these obligations were established around 1978 in the Coastal Zone Management Law. Many times the obligations for clean-up and restoration were not met by the oil companies, thus requiring, finally, the local governments and DAs to step up and take charge.
Finally, Fagan omits an interesting fact, a sin of omission. One major oil company has already entered into a $100 million settlement agreement as has been widely published in this newspaper. In short, Dan, progress is being made to restore our coast, and, guess what, it required lawsuits to make this progress a reality — just like in the BP settlement.
Sad to say, but this is the biggest fact of all: Fagan failed in his fake news attempt!
JOHN CARMOUCHE
attorney
Baton Rouge