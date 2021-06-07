As the state director for Education Reform Now, I speak on behalf of our team across the country in congratulating Dr. Henderson Lewis on his successful six-year tenure as the superintendent of NOLA-PS.
Lewis has served at the helm of NOLA Public Schools through many critical junctures. His leadership has led to numerous points of progress for NOLA Public Schools, including bolstering the district performance score and being named one of the fastest improving districts in the state, ushering in the landmark return of schools from the RSD to NOLA-PS in 2018.
And, most notably and most top of mind, he guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic by pivoting to distance learning quickly, coordinating a citywide community feeding program, securing dollars to purchase and distribute laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots to students, all while keeping the safety of students, families, teachers, and school staff as a top priority.
Lewis has been a true advocate for students and families alike, having established multiple advisory councils of students, parents, teachers, special education experts, early childhood advocates, and others to provide perspective, expertise and guidance to the district and School Board members, to ensure the district is consistently improving and serving the needs of all students and families.
Lewis also fought for financial support and resources to preserve and construct new school facilities, fund citywide initiatives on teacher training and recruitment, racial equity, and mental health support. He truly believes that public schools should lift up the whole child and ensure each student is prepared for life after high school — whatever that means for them.
It’s my honor to lead an organization that has partnered with Lewis, NOLA-PS, and the Orleans Parish School Board countless times to seek policy, programs, and projects that aim to improve New Orleans’ public school experience for each and every student in the city, no matter their Zip code. We congratulate and thank you, Dr. Lewis, for your service to the city.
Looking forward, ERN LA is committed to working alongside board members, education advocates, community leaders, teachers, students and families to identify the next leader for our district. We’ve come too far to stop now, and I am excited about this next chapter for the district.
TERRENCE LOCKETT
director, Education Reform Now
New Orleans