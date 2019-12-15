Wouldn’t it be nice if we could be informed of world events that were good things? It’s time to grow as humans, as a nation, as a species on this planet. Just for now, can we let go of race, gender, politics, country warfare, and religious differences? Let’s replace the conflicts and negativity with hope, compassion and kindness. For this holiday season and forever, instead of constant consumption, spread our wealth of time and money on soul rescue. Wouldn’t it be nice?
Kay deVay
retired
New Orleans