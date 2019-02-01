A few weeks ago, I stood before some students in a local high school class to promote a grand idea. It was big and maybe a little much for 11th-graders. Maybe. Maybe not.
I knew going in that none of them had even considered what I was going to discuss. Admittedly, the chances of success for this project are not very high, but not impossible.
But, if some incredible stuff happens and we can get major support from folks in high places of local government and business, it could materialize. If it happens, the project will be life- changing for a community that needs a break.
I enthusiastically offered up my plan to this group of 16- and 17-year-olds and here it is. But wait, let’s talk about the genesis of this effort.
A teacher at the school in question asked if I could be part of a semesterlong project for students in his class. I don’t think he envisioned that I was going to come back with this. But he bought into it once I offered it up.
By the way, there are other good group projects going on this class. Nice.
When I met the students, I knew my first bit of business was to sell them on me. I had to convince them that I was serious and that I believed in what I was going to ask them to do. I think they liked my energy.
Before I divulged my plan, I asked them: If you want to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables around this school, where would you go? Blank faces. No, really where would you go?
No response. They just looked at each other.
So, I followed, if you or your parents or grandparents wanted to get a medical prescription filled, where could you go around here? They looked around, but there was no answer.
Then I discovered an issue that exacerbated their unfamiliarity. At least three of the students in my group did not live in the community around the school. However, they said they have driven around part of it and did not recall seeing a “real” grocery store. But they were committed to the project.
Well, here is our project. We are going to try to develop a plan to bring a real store to the community near the school. Our group concluded it needed to be a Walmart community store or something like it.
So we wound up using a computer to look at the boundaries of the area we will be working with. They still did not have a real vision of it. I am going to take them on ride through the boundaries that we have set. What they see may surprise them. All of them said there is a major store near where they live.
In our first discussion, I let them come up with ideas on how we should proceed. They said the blighted areas should be cleared of crime. They got the connection between blight and crime. One student asked why enough isn't being done about that right now.
We discussed possible sites for the store and what it would mean to the community, since some properties would have to be taken and some houses would have to be torn down. They talked about bringing new affordable housing to the area, which they believe would draw middle-income families to the area. That, they said, could spark the interest of a company considering building a grocery store.
In the coming weeks, hopefully, we will be able to get some political and business leaders to talk to them and pledge to provide help on this tough project.
These 11th graders know what they have embarked on will extend past this school year. We have pledged to give everything we have to make it work and that some of the project will have to be handed off to others next semester.
I asked them, “Wouldn’t you be proud if as you are about to graduate, here is a store breaking ground near here?” They smiled. I felt great.
This is going to be a team, and we are going to get T-shirts to show who we are and that we are committed. Maybe some other students will join. I hope so. And, heaven forbid, I hope they don’t get frustrated and stop. I pray that it doesn’t happen.
We can do this.
The progress of this project will be the subject of future columns. The school involved will be revealed soon.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman who writes a weekly Advocate column, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.