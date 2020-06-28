This letter is in response to an article about a proposal by state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, to create a study group on policing. According to the article, the proposal sparked “a fierce debate in the House Committee after several Republicans chafed at the resolutions of (George) Floyd and police killing Black men."
What caught my attention was the last paragraph of the article, Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, calling James’ resolution “racist“ and congruent with this messaging, Republicans stripped out the language about Floyd and police violence before advancing the proposal.
I am a 57-year-old privileged White woman who believes our country’s only hope in uniting us is by listening to our Black community and educating ourselves. We can enact this by watching sources like the documentary “The 13th“ and reading the book “White Fragility.” Giving value and broad platforms for these narratives fight common misconceptions and ignorance about race.
Regarding Horton’s claim that James’ resolution is racist, “White Fragility” author Robin Diangelo writes, “People of color may also hold prejudices and discriminate against White people, but they lack the social and institutional powers that transforms their prejudice and discrimination into racism; the impact of their prejudice on Whites is temporary and contextual."
White people need to listen and educate themselves so that we can move forward and love one another and unite our country. I applaud our public figures like New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, for doing this.
BETSY VEGA OPREA
physical therapist assistant
Mandeville