When Donald Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and became president through the Electoral College, it seemed only right that such a man could come to the highest power in the nation by such undemocratic means. Right, but also terrifying, for the 2016 campaign was unlike anything most of my generation had seen: his racist descriptions of Central and South American immigrants, his boastful violence against women, his Islamophobia, his compulsive lying and his canny ability to exploit Republican allegiance to party over candidate that would allow him to cross line after line of human decency.
As the years went by and the Trumpian "Twilight Zone" became ever thicker across the country, many of us on the Left wondered how far he could go before our right-wing family and friends said enough was enough. Would it be when he called the coronavirus the "Kung flu?" Would it be when he directed a White supremacy group to "stand down and stand by?"
The sad truth is that none of these things mattered; there could be no line he could cross. And instead of sober judgment and moral denunciation of their leader, his supporters doubled down on their support, becoming ever more Trumpian in the process despite their perfunctory attempts to distance themselves from racism, outright lies, violence and injustice.
Now we find ourselves in a very different position. Luckily, this time around Trump lost both the popular vote and Electoral College. He maintains, of course, that the election was rigged and that he in fact won a second term in a landslide. His supporters, of course, do not see even this as a line that an American president ought not cross.
They do not see this as part of a much larger history of Trump’s deception and dangerous delusion, nor are they reevaluating their years of support. For many of us on the Left, such a situation has sown deep distrust for our right-wing family and friends personally and politically. But the feeling is mutual, for Trump taught his followers to distrust his critics as much as they distrusted him.
I do not know how this mutual distrust will play out, especially coupled with the gaslighting and bad faith argumentation of the past four years, but Trump’s relegation to the history books can only be a good thing.
ROBERT AZZARELLO
professor
New Orleans