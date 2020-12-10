This year gave new meaning to the word sacrifice. Because of COVID-19 we sacrificed time with loved ones. Vacations and road trips. Dining in and going out. Working parents sacrificed while managing work, parenting and home schooling during a quarantine. And because of job loss, economic uncertainty and the crushing weight of continuous worry, many of us sacrificed our mental and physical health. Most devastatingly, our state has lost over 6,600 of our family and friends to this virus. They have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
So, I wish I didn’t have to deliver a message that no one wants to hear: this isn’t over yet.
As a 39-year nurse, I’ve seen COVID-19 ravage our patients and their families like nothing else I’ve experienced. And today I see the writing on the wall. The third surge is here, and it will only get worse. Unless. Unless we do hard things — make more sacrifices — today, next week and next month to save lives. On behalf of my colleagues, I am asking our communities for help. Your lives and our lives depend on it.
I know you’re tired. I know you never want to hear about COVID-19 again and you want to go on vacation and listen to live music and visit your parents. We do too. The stress and exhaustion are real, especially for health care workers. So, while we all understandably feel “over it,” I hope that — together — we can stop acting like we are.
And that means a different type of holiday season, using good judgment when it comes to family gatherings, events and in our everyday interactions. It’s up to each of us to model the right behaviors at work, at school and in public. To wear masks and stay home when we can. To celebrate virtually and hold off on travel.
But there is hope! A return to a more normal life is in sight and safe, highly effective vaccines are on the way. While normal will not happen overnight, these vaccines and a long-term commitment to safe behaviors are the fastest way to regain control of our lives. And that means visiting the people we love, returning to the activities we enjoy and reopening Louisiana’s economy. I can’t wait.
In the meantime, no matter how “over it” I feel, I will still sacrifice for you and your loved ones. And when I’m not at work, I will make the hard choices because they are the right ones.
I hope you will, too.
TRACEY MOFFATT
chief nursing officer, vice president of quality, Ochsner Health
New Orleans