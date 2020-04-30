The governor recently made the difficult but responsible decision to extend Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. As a CEO with accountability for nearly 10,000 health care employees, all of whom are on the front lines of this pandemic in their own ways, I support his decision.
Since our first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed, LCMC Health has worked around the clock to protect the health of our community. We’ve experienced tragedy, but have also saved nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients, with many more to come. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s ongoing commitment and remain optimistic about the future. With the governor’s directives thus far, we have managed to bend the curve downward.
All of us at LCMC Health have been overwhelmed at the outpouring of support for our health care workers. From donations of food to drawings of superheroes on our sidewalks, our community has shown incredible strength for us, and we will continue to be here for you. If an extra 15 days gives our state a stronger footing to reopen parts of the economy, it will be worth it. Stay home, stay well, and together, we will get through this.
GREG FEIRN
CEO, LCMC Health
New Orleans