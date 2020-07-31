If all stays as it is and Joe Biden and his gang get elected, he will be the first president elected without having to debate his opponent, without having a platform except hatred of his opponent, AOC's Green New Deal, anti-gun laws and abortion on demand. He also is not even revealing who his vice president might be.
The Democrats are in essence buying a pig in a poke. They have no clue where Biden stands on anything. He has been totally inconsistent on all the issues.
President Donald Trump is willing to debate. Where is Biden? And where is the media who should be pushing for these debates?
It is the Democrats and the media who are always screaming about transparency.
CYNTHIA BROWN
retired retail merchandiser
Baton Rouge