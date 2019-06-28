Recently, mimicking the dehumanizing language and tactics reminiscent of the Third Reich, President Donald Trump tweeted his administration's plans to round up “millions of illegal aliens.” With only 5,000 removal officers employed by ICE, this was yet another bluff that he thankfully could not carry out. However, the effect of terrorizing millions of residents in this country was real enough.
Often, we might think of families as either being documented or not, but the truth is many families are more mixed in their status. Children born in this country may have one or both parents of legal status, and Trump’s threat inspired existential fear in families and individuals across America. New Orleans was on a list of 10 cities to target, ignoring the significant historical ties the city has to Central and South America as well as the enormous contribution the Latino community has made to rebuilding this city in the years following Katrina.
This threat is flagrantly unconstitutional. “Rounding up” a specific category of individuals is a clear violation of their due process (protected by the Fifth and 14th Amendments) and also constitutes an unreasonable search and seizure (protected by the Fourth Amendment). These safeguards of our shared civil liberties extend to all people in the United States regardless of their origin or legal status. Surely, Republicans and Democrats have one remaining shared belief, and that is the inviolability of the Constitution. It is not enough for Democrats to speak out; we need Republicans of conscience to join us to condemn this effort to marginalize vital parts of our community.
Caroline Good
translator
New Orleans