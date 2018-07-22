I was accosted recently by a man while filling up the gas tank on my vehicle — not physically but verbally. He said that I had an interesting license plate and asked me what it meant. I explained that the “EVOLVER” on my vehicle was a play on words akin to the Beatles’ album Revolver except pertaining to evolution. Then he asked whether that was a political platform that I wanted to stand on, and why I felt the need to put something like that on a license plate, stating that that is “what’s wrong with this country.” He added that people don’t care about what I think. I replied that he obviously cared enough to make a comment about it. He responded by saying that I am “an idiot” for putting that on my license plate, and that was all he wanted to say and I was free to carry on with my day. “Indeed I can,” was my response as I got into said vehicle and departed.
This encounter caused me to reflect on many things. Leaving aside the idea that I didn’t have the opportunity to explain — which is that what makes America great is the fact that as Americans we have the freedom to express any idea, even an unpopular one — the larger issue at stake to me was this: evolution, like anthropogenic climate change, should not be seen by anyone as “political.” Science is not a liberal conspiracy; evolutionary theory and anthropogenic climate change may be controversial due to certain political implications, but they shouldn’t be controversial in and of themselves. If you have been led to believe that evolution or anthropogenic climate change are mistakes or lies, educate yourself on the subject: talk to experts, read some papers yourself, take a class. What’s really wrong with this country is not that people openly express ideas; it’s that people live in insulated political bubbles and are afraid of alternative sources of information. Sometimes just examining other people’s ideas can lead you to new ways of thinking about your own. I find it profoundly ironic that I could shout in the streets about the reality of evolution in the country our founders broke from due to its intolerance and no one would bat an eye, but such activity is likely to get me tarred and feathered in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Brian Warren
government employee
Baton Rouge