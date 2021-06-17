I am the author along with fifteen other state representatives of House Bill 498. Guest columnist Jennifer Herricks is misinformed about HB498, now on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature.

Although I do not have a degree in biology, microbiology, or molecular genetics, I do have a degree in English from LSU. I can read. Obviously, Herricks did not read the bill.

Banning vaccinations was never a part of the text of HB498. I worked with the hospital association in our state to make sure that no licensed health care facility would be restricted from offering the best care possible for their patients.

The COVID-19 shot is currently under Emergency Use Authorization. It has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It is considered an experimental drug and as such cannot be mandated for anyone. Each person must be given this information which is called “informed consent” and be told that they have the right to refuse any medical treatment offered under current federal (21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)(III) and state (R.S. 29:764(A)(2)(h) law.

HB498 prohibits discrimination, treating the vaccinated differently than the unvaccinated.

I and many others in the Legislature and the voting public believe that every person should have the freedom to make their own medical choices free from coercion or punitive measures. HB498 only applies this to public authorities, not private businesses. Other states have passed similar legislation.

On the date that the FDA removes COVID-19 vaccines from Emergency Use Authorization and approves the experimental drug, HB498 ceases to become law.

KATHY EDMONSTON

state representative

Gonzales