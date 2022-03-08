Afghanistan

Afghan refugees taking shelter in a Kabul park.

 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Don't we all just wish that the tons and tons of military equipment we left for our enemies in Afghanistan would have been saved and put into the hands of the brave people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Russian aggression?

It's too late now, and not a surprise that our present president didn't think that all that taxpayer-purchased military equipment could have been put to better use by those opposing aggression.

It's another black eye for democracy.

MICHAEL SELLEN

retired sales representative

River Ridge

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.