Don't we all just wish that the tons and tons of military equipment we left for our enemies in Afghanistan would have been saved and put into the hands of the brave people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Russian aggression?
It's too late now, and not a surprise that our present president didn't think that all that taxpayer-purchased military equipment could have been put to better use by those opposing aggression.
It's another black eye for democracy.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge