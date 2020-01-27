Human dignity is now tarp thick? That’s what the city of New Orleans and the editorial pages of this paper seem to propose.

A visual barrier from the most gruesome aspects of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse does not transform Rampart and Canal into some monument of human dignity — and pointing out the 100-days-and-counting horror on that corner need not elicit social shaming from our elected and appointed leaders.

Perhaps I’ve missed one — or it’s been subsequently deleted at the urging of our city — but any citizen tweets and posts have seemed fueled by righteous indignation, not gratuitous curiosity. A man is dead. In fact, three are. Our stomachs should churn.

To live here is to live in the spin cycle. Or is this only safe to acknowledge when parades satirize, the hard stuff balanced out by the shiny stuff?

Speaking of Carnival, good or at least not Gawd-awful national PR seems to be the value to secure before all else. We got the message.

All is not a loss, though. It must be said the speed of the city’s response has been most impressive. Perhaps coming up with a final-final-final plan to take down a public danger could move with the pace shown to take down the hoi polloi? That would be dignified and human, though perhaps not New Orleans.

PETER FINNEY III

Catholic priest

New Orleans