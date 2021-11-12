Why shouldn't there be a government subsidy through a tax credit for the media? After all, it's only other people's money, and how could any reasonable person think that a $1.7 billion gift to an already left-leaning media would have any effect on their "reliable coverage" and opinions?
As a retired CPA, I believe we should subsidize accountants. Yes, I am fully aware that the tax increase provisions of the "Build Back Better" plan includes significant additional business for tax professionals, but I feel we deserve our share as well.
WARREN BOFINGER
retired CPA
Baton Rouge