Recently, at the end of Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Judge Lisa Woodruff-White encouraged all congregants to exercise their right to vote, without politicizing the moment in any manner, by sharing her own amazing story about how one vote can make a difference.
A few years ago in a run-off election, she reviewed the participants who were competing and made some contact attempts for more info about the candidates' position.
After hearing only from one of the worthy candidates, she voted for that person and subsequently found out that her choice had won — by one vote.
So every vote matters.
In a simple rearrangement of the lettering, when we don't vote, we veto our chance to voice for changes.
Make every effort to get out and vote.
Keith John Paul Horcasitas
social worker
Baton Rouge