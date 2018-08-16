The signing of the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada in 1994 marked the beginning of a new era for economic exchange, investment and cooperation. In Louisiana, the agreement's benefits are undeniable.
In the Bayou State, 150,000 jobs are supported by trade with Canada and Mexico, thanks, in part, to the more than $8 billion in exports NAFTA facilitates to these partners. From 2006 to 2016, Louisiana goods exports to Canada and Mexico increased by more than 35 percent, and the state's services exports grew by nearly 40 percent.
But the agreement can be modernized to work better for American jobs and the American economy with the participation and inclusion of Canada and Mexico.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guarjardo have been meeting in Washington, D.C., to discuss NAFTA, focusing on provisions to bring it into the twenty-first century. The negotiations come at a critical juncture in the trading relationship between our NAFTA partners as American exports flourish but U.S. businesses and workers feel the pain of global tariffs.
NAFTA's three-country structure and reduction of trade barriers has expanded access to new markets, supported job creation and promoted economic growth. This means Louisiana exports, like fabrics and sugar products, can reach consumers as far away as Acapulco, Mexico, and Reindeer Station, Canada, while the state's businesses grow and create jobs at home.
Cross-border investment is thriving. Today, 11 million jobs are supported by trade with Canada and Mexico. Moreover, U.S. goods exports to Mexico have increased by five-fold and U.S. goods exports to Canada have increased by almost two-fold since 1993.
The agreement has also promoted innovation and efficiency. Consider the automotive sector, as U.S. manufacturers produce one million more cars today than before NAFTA. These cars are built with technology making them safer and more fuel efficient.
While NAFTA can be improved, negotiators must commit to maintaining the provisions that have made the agreement successful. This includes preserving the three-country structure, access to foreign procurement markets, and strong enforcement mechanisms, including investor-state dispute settlement.
Additionally, eliminating remaining barriers, improving intellectual property protections, promoting science-based regulatory practices, removing unnecessary red tape, expanding markets for e-commerce, and making it easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to participate in trade, will help modernize the agreement.
Above all, we need NAFTA or risk losing 1.8 million jobs in sectors from pork products to computer equipment. In Louisiana, more than 25,000 jobs are at-risk, and the state's economic output could decline by more than $1 billion. NAFTA works, and we are confident that a modernized, three-country NAFTA will benefit businesses, workers and consumers in Louisiana and across America.
Bill Lane
Trade for America
Washington, D.C.