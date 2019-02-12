NFL officials blew an obvious call that robbed the Saints of an appearance in boring Super Bowl LIII. But the New Orleans City Council made a bad call too that unfairly tilts the playing field against traditional, whole-home vacation rental owners and takes away the rights of thousands of New Orleanians to use their properties. Fortunately, this ban is one bad rule that can still be overturned.
Whole home rental owners are not anti-regulation. We love the city and want to preserve its culture. Without the character of our neighborhoods, people wouldn’t visit. We all want the same thing — reasonable, fair, and effective policies that recognize all voices in this debate.
The Palmer Ban is a misguided attempt to address the city’s affordable housing challenges — which, make no mistake, are very real. But consider these facts before punishing vacation rental owners (like us) for a problem we didn’t cause.
Last year, it was estimated that the New Orleans real estate market had a 20 percent vacancy rate. Yet, vacation rentals only make up about 2 percent of the city’s housing units. With that much empty supply on the market, other factors are certainly causing people to struggle to find affordable long-term housing. Vacation rental homes simply are not preventing New Orleans residents from finding an affordable place to live. Period.
The real answer to affordable housing challenges lies in broader, systemic problems, such as rising construction and insurance costs since Hurricane Katrina and a lack of new affordable housing units. For example, in looking at the progress the city has made toward its goal of 33,000 new affordable housing opportunities, “only a quarter of what was deemed necessary by the end of 2018” have been added, according to a recent news article. The sprawling development of luxury properties has also driven up rent costs, while wages have remained stagnant. Developers of these properties have negotiated exemptions to build more luxury units than permits typically allow, effectively “[squeezing] officials for more space only to produce a handful of affordable units,” according to housing advocate Andreanecia Morris.
These are challenges that the City Council must tackle, comprehensively. It’s simply unfair to paint vacation rental homeowners as the main contributors who are swallowing up homes that would otherwise be affordable housing units. It’s just not true.
Unfortunately, nothing will change the outcome of the Saints’ playoff game. But, if the City Council moves forward with a ban on traditional vacation rentals, people WILL lose their jobs, their source of income, their homes, and their ability to save for retirement.
Fortunately, when it comes to City Council’s new short-term rental policy, we do get a replay. We get time to review the mistake our elected officials just made.
Let’s make sure they get it right this time.
Mary Margaret Kean, president
Janice Burrell, secretary
Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity
New Orleans