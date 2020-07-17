After reading about the rift between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry, then to the letters to the editor, I wonder what the big deal is?
If masking up in public carries the possibility of reducing the risk, then why not give it a try? We are not talking about walking around your yard, home, open parking lots and outdoor recreation areas with a mask on. Just put the mask on when outdoors in crowds and entering buildings. Try it for three to four weeks just out of curiosity if nothing else.
If many people were told masking up before a big LSU football game would guarantee victory, masking up would probably be a 24/7 performance. Think of it as protecting your neighbor.
If this prevents one hospitalization or death it is worth the effort. Everyone needs to get on board.
JAMES PITCHFORD
insurance agent
Baton Rouge