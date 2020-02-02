There is a quid pro quo between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.
Trump has promised McConnell that he will support the decades-old Republican attempt to cut Social Security and Medicare. McConnell has promised Trump, in exchange, to make sure that Republican senators do not remove him from office in the current impeachment trial.
I hope that McConnell realizes that Trump has broken thousands of promises in his long business career and short political career. And that if senior citizens like myself make enough noise about this latest Republican “entitlement reform,” Trump is likely to break his “word” with McConnell.
ALEX CHAPMAN
attorney
Ville Platte