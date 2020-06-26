During the regular legislative session, four bills supporting our Second Amendment rights were led through the legislature by Republican authors. Still, they enjoyed support from members of both parties throughout the legislative process. For the first time in his tenure, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined these legislators and established a public position on specific Second Amendment legislation by signing these four pro-2A bills.
Instead of celebrating these bipartisan achievements, our statewide newspaper began fear mongering in an attempt to advocate against the protection of our constitutional right to protect ourselves and those we love.
During breakdowns in civil order, Louisiana citizens must have the ability to protect themselves. So we worked to allow those who lawfully possess a firearm to carry concealed for self-defense during a mandatory evacuation under a declared state of emergency or disaster.
For these same reasons, we came together to establish that firearms and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers and retailers are “Essential Businesses,” meaning these businesses can continue to operate during a declared disaster or emergency.
The preemption legislation prevents municipalities from creating a patchwork of different laws that turn a law-abiding citizen into a criminal for merely crossing a jurisdictional line. Our constitutional rights don’t stop at the New Orleans or Baton Rouge city limits.
Finally, in response to the disturbing trend of our friends and neighbors being targeted by radicals in their place of worship, we gave religious leaders the flexibility to authorize a concealed handgun permit holder to carry a concealed handgun in a church, synagogue, mosque, or other similar places of worship.
Even in this time of division and partisan bickering Louisiana leaders stood together to protect our constitutional right to protect our families. I thank the governor and my colleagues in the legislature for their support of the Second Amendment.
REP. BLAKE MIGUEZ
chairman, Louisiana House Republican delegation
New Iberia