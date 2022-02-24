I am a Boy Scout working on my Communications Merit Badge and am writing to share my opinion on your recent article about the Nutria Rodeo, published Feb 8.
I recently researched the nutria and learned about how they came to Louisiana and are considered an invasive species. Concerning the article, I find it really cool that people get together to hunt nutria, and the fact that they killed around 1,900 nutria is impressive.
I also find it crazy that nutria have damaged more than 8,300 acres in one year. I think it is smart and kind that they donate a lot of the nutria to the zoo, so that they don't go to waste.
The article is very well written because there are many quotes from people participating, and there are many facts about nutria that are true. I didn’t know that the state nutria bounty program pays $6 for each nutria.
I think that it is very smart that they decided to make an incentive for people to hunt nutria to help protect the Louisiana wetlands.
BRENNAN NORMAND
student
Baton Rouge