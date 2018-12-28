Kathryn Jean Lopez's column on the death penalty was reminiscent of a recent novel by John Grisham, “The Reckoning” which described a similar execution. Disgraceful! We, as a society, should be ashamed.
To quote the defense attorney in the novel, who basically had no case because the defendant admitted to the murder, “When will the killing stop? Does killing another person do anything for the victim?” I know the family members may seek “justice” as some politicians and pundits aver, but it really is just revenge. If something like this murder described in your article or in the novel happened to one of my loved ones I would be devastated, and who knows, I may want “justice” or revenge, but I hope not. When thought about rationally and unemotionally, the death penalty is just plain wrong.
The killing must stop here. Society cannot do what the convicted person did, plan a killing, in your case, for 36 years even! It’s a disgrace.
I hope legislators in Louisiana (and any other state with the death penalty) read Lopez's column. We need to raise awareness of this societal flaw and fix it immediately.
Joseph J. Vizzini
retired financial adviser and CPA
Covington