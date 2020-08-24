The Louisiana Supreme Court has made news again, and not in a good way. Its unwillingness to reconsider Fair Wayne Bryant’s 1997 sentence — to life, for stealing hedge clippers — has sparked outrage. Prof. Dane Ciolino defends this decision. But every bit of the international opprobrium is warranted.
Ciolino attempts to play up the seriousness of the offense that has cost taxpayers over $500,000 to punish: Bryant’s conviction wasn’t for stealing hedge clippers but “burglary,” which means he invaded an “inhabited dwelling.” That detail inadvertently highlights a further injustice, as Bryant never actually entered a home. He took the clippers from a storage room adjacent to a carport, unconnected to the victim’s house.
So did Bryant commit a “burglary?" Perhaps, but there’s a venerable principle called “the rule of lenity.” When there’s any doubt about a criminal statute’s coverage, the tie goes to the defendant. Louisiana’s judges refused to apply that principle in Bryant’s case, even though it seems odd to call a closet off a carport an “inhabited dwelling.” And so instead of giving him six months for misdemeanor theft, Louisiana condemned Bryant to die in prison.
The graver error in Ciolino’s letter, however, is his suggestion that Bryant’s life sentence was “mandatory” under Louisiana law, and thus “clearly fair.” The Louisiana Constitution requires judges to reject excessive sentences, even when they are called “mandatory.” In practice such scrutiny is rare, and so Louisiana has almost 5,000 people serving life, more than Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee combined.
But let’s address the real reason Bryant’s case became news: Chief Justice Bernette Johnson’s searing dissent, which asks us to consider Bryant’s sentence in historical perspective. Since shortly after the Civil War, Louisiana’s prisons, by design, have been disproportionately full of Black citizens. So what happens when a venerable jurist, and Black woman, tries to ring the alarm? She is attacked for refusing “to apply the law as written,” for defying “the rule of law.”
Wrong. Proponents of the rule of law should cheer Johnson's courageous refusal to be complicit in Louisiana’s disastrous, and discriminatory, criminal legal system. Today’s judges should remember the judges of the Plessy era, who legalized segregation to reassert White supremacy and undoubtedly saw themselves as upholding the rule of law, too. Even the most forward-thinking probably slept comfortably, assured by their peers and academics that they were acting ethically, as umpires tasked with calling balls and strikes. But none of this changes the monstrosity of the evil they wrought upon Black lives and the soul of our country.
When the history of today’s bleak and racist mass incarceration policies is written, I suspect that all of us involved with Louisiana’s legal system will be judged just as harshly. That includes judges and legal ethicists.
THOMAS FRAMPTON
associate professor, University of Virginia School of Law
Charlottesville, Virginia