It is not nearly enough to yell and scream. What happened with the Saints loss to the Rams is tantamount to point-shaving or fixing the outcome. Roger Goodell should be held totally responsible, and because of his inaction and lack of immediate response, the public should demand his resignation. This is no different than Joe Paterno not taking immediate action when he was aware of sexual abuse in the locker room. He was banished from the game after one of football’s most prominent careers. Statues were removed and honors were taken away. Might I quote the following from Joshua Ferris: "It is forgivable to say nothing out of ignorance; it's inexcusable to remain silent once awareness dawns."
Bill Goldring
chairman, Sazerac Company
Metairie