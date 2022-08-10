There is a statue at Crescent City Park that commemorates the hard work of the Latinos in the metro area in rebuilding our area after Hurricane Katrina. As we recover from Ida and look ahead to an influx of millions of dollars in governmental funding, we anticipate that many of the nearly 65,000 Latinos in Jefferson Parish will be a part of community revitalization. I can’t help but wonder where the young children will be while their parents are out doing essential jobs.
Of the 28,000 children under age 5 in Jefferson Parish, only 903 of them are Latinos enrolled in publicly funded early learning opportunities. This figure is remarkable when we consider that 36% of school-aged students in Jefferson Parish Schools are Latino (that’s 15,000 kids).
Children from nondominant cultures who enter school have to overcome the hurdles of adapting to a new language, culture and peers. Early learning opportunities help to reduce these obstacles through early exposure to group learning in a smaller setting during a period of rapid brain development.
Families learning the language may not be aware of the early learning options available to them. We must develop comprehensive communication strategies to inform families of the choices that support their families' needs. But those needs can’t be met without a supply of Spanish-speaking, culturally responsive early childhood teachers.
The strategies to build the workforce must encompass a two-generation approach: providing both children and their parents with opportunities to build new skills that reduce the likelihood of a life in poverty. This can’t happen without strengthening the wages and benefits for all early childhood teachers.
All children deserve the opportunity to have high-quality experiences in early childhood. It is our responsibility to help make those choices accessible, affordable and responsive to their needs.
EMMY O'DWYER
founder and principal, Advancing Communities for Equity
New Orleans