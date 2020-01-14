Have you heard anything recently about the immigrants at the borders? It is scary to think that they are being held in detention centers around the country and have no friendly entity watching over them.
How about the adults who are suffering because they have no idea what has happened to their children? Where the children are or how they are?
Immigrants are being held in jail cells and prisons throughout the country, I have been told. I have heard that the federal government is paying the states to hold them. It apparently is so lucrative that prisoners are being released or sent to other locations to free up space.
Rumors of children dying from dysentery or the flu because we are not providing necessary medical care is beyond comprehension. Where, oh where, are the Christians? How about the “love thy neighbor” and caring for “the least of these?” What if we were them?
MARY LARSON
retired CPA
Baton Rouge