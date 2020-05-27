Why is the governor not requiring face covering in all public places?
This week as I ventured out, I visited my doctor who was wearing a mask during my entire examination. He was obviously uncomfortable as I was too but out of respect for each other we remained masked.
I also went to a retailer to get the prescribed prescription and was surprised to see so many customers without masks. It is my understanding a mask prevents or greatly reduces the possibility of spreading the virus. So a person not wearing one is not risking his own health but that of others.
If you think you are healthy and are not at risk, you are dead wrong. Asymptomatic cases are more prominent than once thought.
If my doctor can wear one, I see no reason why everyone that goes out in public should not be held to the same standard. It is indeed a selfish act of disrespect to not wear a face covering. What makes anyone think they are too good or privileged to abide by what should be required if we truly had a governor concerned about the health of Louisianians.
In a state where motorcyclists are required by law to wear a helmet, does anyone else see a problem here?
WELTON THOMAS LEBLANC
HVAC
Baton Rouge