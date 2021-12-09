In New Orleans’ decentralized school system, choice is a founding principle: Families can choose whatever school they wish for their children, regardless of ZIP code or neighborhood. But for families of students with disabilities, it hasn’t been easy, as information about schools’ special education programs and services has been elusive. For students with disabilities who need specialized services and supports, their experience with school choice has, by some accounts, been fraught, with access to the information necessary to exercise choice limited to word-of-mouth and rumors.
Worse yet, it’s an open secret that there isn’t much specialization to speak of. In our decentralized school system, it is difficult for any single school to marshal the scale and resources necessary to meaningfully specialize their special education services for the benefit of students with disabilities who require more significant supports.
It is time for our decentralized system to put the emphasis on system over decentralization and work together in a collective effort to meet the needs of our city’s students with disabilities — regardless of what school they attend. At the Center for Learner Equity, we are proud of our work with NOLA Public Schools and a growing cohort of charter schools to answer this collective need, and advance meaningful progress toward pockets of specialization within, and not apart from, our schools.
A significant milestone of our efforts is a new guide for parents that showcases specialized programming at schools citywide so that families of students with disabilities, as well as public schools, can be better informed about the options that exist and have awareness of a transparent process for accessing programming.
This is part of our continued effort to ensure families have access to quality programs systemwide. We have a long way to go in ensuring meaningful choice for students with disabilities to high-quality programming, but we are proud of our progress and the collective action to work as one system of schools, serving all students.
JENNIFER COCO
local policy manager, Center for Learner Equity
Metairie