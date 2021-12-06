I feel strongly that access to abortion should remain legal. If abortion is made illegal, many women will be forced to give birth to children that in most cases they can’t afford and are not able to raise, children who are the product of rape or incest, children with fetal abnormalities — women will be forced by the government to bear children.
Women need to end pregnancies for many reasons. Usually, it is based on finances, because many women already have other children they are trying to support. We need to trust women to make their own health care decisions, including terminating a pregnancy.
Many elected officials want to outlaw abortions, but not care for the children once they are born. I get frustrated because for the most ardent pro-life politicians, life begins at conception and ends at birth.
We need to talk about what it means to be pro-life. Many elected officials consider themselves to be pro-life, when they are really pro-birth. Louisiana is the No.1 pro-birth state with some of the worst maternal health outcomes.
It seems that Louisiana elected officials and “pro-life” advocates want women to be pregnant, but not have access to prenatal care health care and maternal and baby care.
If you are pro-life, then you should want every child to be a wanted child, a loved child, a child with enough food to eat, enough diapers, access to health care and who lives with caring and competent parents with the resources to support the child. I am pro-life. We all need to be pro-life.
Louisiana needs to be a real pro-life state with access to health care and family planning. We need to invest in families and children. If we want to brag about being the No. 1 pro-life state we need to make sure we are number one in taking care of every baby.
It is past time for the anti-abortion activists and politicians to care for every baby and every mother — time to put your money where your mouth is and fund health care and services for families.
MELISSA S. FLOURNOY
former legislator and board chair, Louisiana Progress
Baton Rouge