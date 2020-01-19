While manufacturing is slowing down in some areas across the country, Louisiana’s manufacturing sector is showing signs of growth. It’s already responsible for 19.6% of the state’s GDP and employs 6.8% of the workforce, with chemicals, petroleum and coal products making up the majority of the industry.
Thanks to low-priced natural gas, and an expansive interstate and intrastate pipeline network, Louisiana has become a preeminent location for some of the world’s largest petrochemical manufacturers to break ground on new facilities, bringing with them thousands of high-paying jobs and funneling millions of dollars into the state’s economy.
Methanex, the world’s largest methanol supplier, this year announced plans to develop its third facility in Geismar. The project will create 62 direct jobs with an average salary of $80,000 plus benefits; 301 new indirect jobs and 1,000 construction jobs during construction. Combined, the three Methanex plants will create 230 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs in the region.
Similarly, the proposed Sunshine Project in St. James Parish is expected to bring 1,200 permanent jobs and another 8,000 construction jobs, as well as $500 million in local spending and $362 million in state and local taxes.
Despite having one of the largest concentrations of petrochemical manufacturing facilities in the country and being the nation’s leader in total energy consumption, emissions in Louisiana have fallen by as much as 66 percent since 1990; with carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions declining by almost 8 percent, nitrogen oxides (NOX) declining by 61 percent, sulfur dioxide (SO2) declining by 66 percent and coarse particular matter (PM10) declining by 17 percent.
This demonstrates that manufacturing, prosperity, environmental stewardship and natural gas all go better together in Louisiana.
Kaitlin Schmidtke
state director, Consumer Energy Alliance
Beaumont, Texas