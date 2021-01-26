Today, we are witnessing a surge of folks who consider themselves and often claim publicly to be patriots.
I am 75 and growing up I was among patriots and seldom knew it. I often found out later that they were patriots by reading their obituaries.
The football coach, the civics teacher at my high school, I discovered was in the 82nd Airborne during World War II. He parachuted in just after D-Day and was a wounded and decorated veteran. A Sunday school teacher at my church I learned later was in Patton’s 3rd Army during the war and fought with them across Europe.
One of these patriots I knew, however, was my father who had piloted a B-24 Liberator heavy bomber on 45 combat missions over the Pacific against Japanese Imperial Forces. He was the most self-reliant and “comfortable-in-his-own-skin” guy I have ever known and he never really considered himself a patriot, but he was one.
Perhaps I have become old and somewhat of a curmudgeon, but I find many of today’s self-proclaimed patriots to be anything but that. What many of them remind me of most is Adolf Hitler’s “Brown Shirts”, a paramilitary group of thugs who helped him achieve political power.
I’m fortunate to have grown up around patriots and to have been raised by one and as I watched the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, I saw no Patriots. I watched instead domestic terrorists, insurrectionists and what appeared to be some “ordinary citizens” involved, all of whom need not bother with feeling any shame.
I am ashamed enough for all of you.
JIM WRIGHT
retired pipefitter, welder
Baton Rouge