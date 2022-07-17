This summer, the ACLU of Louisiana commemorates two years of transformative work with our Justice Lab campaign, a litigation, advocacy, and organizing strategy geared at holding Louisiana law enforcement officials accountable for civil rights violations. More than 400 Louisianans have formally reported being the victim of unconstitutional policing, defined as racial profiling, unlawful search, unlawful seizure, excessive force and unlawful killings.
In partnership with law firms throughout the nation, the ACLU of Louisiana provides free legal representation to 39 Black and Brown plaintiffs in federal court alleging claims under section 1983 of the United States Code; our lawyers will file 50 cases before year’s end. The initiative represents the largest number of unconstitutional policing cases filed successively in one state. We’ve filed 10 cases against Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office alone, and a number of lawsuits against agencies throughout Louisiana, including the Shreveport Police Department, the Lafayette Police Department, the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police.
Additionally, Justice Lab empowers directly impacted families and communities to push for police accountability in the Legislature. This advocacy has already helped improve transparency in police misconduct records, strengthened laws to revoke officers’ licenses for violating constitutional rights and given new protections to police whistleblowers who expose wrongdoing within their ranks. And after persistent calls from our affiliate, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced a pattern or practice investigation into the Louisiana State Police. Our affiliate’s fierce commitment to police accountability through Justice Lab helped us prepare the dossier of materials that formed the basis of this investigation — the first of its kind in 20 years.
The ACLU of Louisiana won’t stop fighting until Black and Brown people in Louisiana — and across this country — are safe from police violence. We are more committed than ever to overhauling the role of policing in American society.
ALANAH ODOMS
executive director, ACLU of Louisiana
New Orleans