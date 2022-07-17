Kristen Clarke, center, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, speaks at a press conference at Russell B. Long Federal Court House in Baton Rouge, during The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into Louisiana State Police, probing whether troopers have a pattern of using excessive force and discriminating against Black people and other people of color, Thursday June 9, 2022. Others, from left, are Duane A. Evans, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Ronald C. Gathe Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, and Brandon B. Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. The 'pattern or practice' probe comes long after Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus and civil rights groups called for a federal investigation of State Police over motorist Ronald Greene's death after a police chase in Union Parish.