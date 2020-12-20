charlaneliles .jpg
Dr. Charlane Liles getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

I made it!

My greatest reward for working on the front lines for so many months, side by side with warrior colleagues, relentless administrative support, and fed by community support, is a COVID-19 vaccine!

I’ve seen so much sadness, so much loss, but not today! Today is a day of joy and hope, and the light at the end of this long tunnel is shining brightly today.

My hope is that everyone I love, everyone that loves someone, everyone that can get it, has access to the COVID-19 vaccine soon. I have faith in the science, and vaccines are as important as rest, food and exercise for our total body health.

Getting the vaccine is the answer we’ve been waiting for — it’s the way to beat this! We’ve got this, and my hope is that we can all get vaccinated soon.

CHARLANE LILES

section head, emergency medicine, Ochsner West Bank Region

Gretna

