My grandmother used to say there was not a better way to appreciate the importance of participating in community and government than to see your children march to the drums of war.
Apathy is the antithesis of community. Community is the solution to most of our ills.
While it is a monumental task to take on government, its bureaucracy and deficiencies, it is in our hands. Part of the reason we face predicaments, from potholed streets to watching the world go to war, is the acceptance of less than adequate products and services and the belief that government is “a thing” out there out of our control, like a hurricane, where the only resort is to hope and pray.
We build our communities by being good neighbors, helping one another and the civil engagement of the process of this temporary ride we call life. You are the answer you have been looking for.
The drums of war should not be the call to spark the sense of urgency, as what we do or fail to do is our legacy to our children.
ANGIE LAMOLI SILVESTRY
homemaker
New Orleans