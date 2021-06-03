I’ve been working directly on policy issues for children at the Legislature since 2015. As lawmakers rushed to put Band-Aids on the bullet wounds of fiscal instability we’ve been told over and over that lawmakers want to invest in children, they just can’t find the money.
Fast forward to this year. Billions of dollars in recovery money. Hundreds of millions in untapped revenue that we just realized. An incredible opportunity to invest in the mental health of our youngest citizens, create bold new plans for the Family First Prevention Services Act, and shore up the Louisiana Early Childhood Education Fund to spur local investment in early care and education.
And we’ve missed it. We’ve tacked an amendment on to the legislation expanding Medicaid for a full year postpartum that says we can’t take this golden opportunity in federal policy change without funding from the state. The budget as it exists now allocates no such funding. So another year will pass without a critical change in Medicaid policy for a timeframe in which we know a number of maternal deaths happen. Another year of babies growing up without their mothers.
As we enter the final days of this legislative session, it’s time for us to face the truth. It was never about the lack of funds. Louisiana simply does not want to invest in its children and the past-due bills of our negligence will continue to pile up while we pay usurious interest on our shameful outcomes. When will we ever change?
SUSAN EAST NELSON
executive director, Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families
Baton Rouge