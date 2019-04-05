I find it interesting that the president, while demanding an ineffectual border wall that no expert has endorsed, is systematically dismantling the virtual wall that is NATO. This alliance has served the United States well for 70 years as a deterrent to Soviet/Russian aggression. We’ve recently spent time with friends from the United Kingdom and from Canada, one a Scotland Yard veteran, one a Canadian Navy vet and the other in Canadian Homeland Security. They all expressed alarm over the president’s apparent disregard for alliances that have served us well.
Isolationism has never benefited the United States, and history has taught us that it was a major cause of World War II. I can only assume the businessman masquerading as a world leader is looking for “a deal.” Perhaps Trump Towers around the globe? Or does he owe a debt so large that he would sacrifice our security for his own gain?
Peachy Melancon
retired
Baton Rouge