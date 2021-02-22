New Orleans Public School Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Jr., right, walks with students during a lesson about Ruby Bridges at the former William Frantz Public School, now named Akili Academy, during a history lesson about Bridges and her legacy at N. Galvez Street in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)