U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, gave a great speech to the nation on May 11. She became the darling of America.
Four years ago, Republican Party leaders made a tactical decision to support a man who they knew was unfit for the presidency, a man who had no experience or qualifications to serve as president. It was a disastrous decision. Donald Trump was perhaps the worst president in American history.
Party leaders made a tactical decision to support Trump's reelection despite his incompetence and disgraceful behavior in office.
Party leaders made (and continue to make) a tactical decision to support Trump’s absurd claim that Joe Biden did not win the presidential election.
I'm old enough to remember the time when most of our elected national leaders put country above party, a time when they understood the difference between truth and lies. That was a time when the Republican Party was a respectable party and had many outstanding members in Congress, a time when the party was faithful to its greatest leaders, including Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower.
Liz Cheney made an honorable and brilliant decision by calling out Trump and his craven followers in Congress. Our country needs great leaders to fulfill its ideals of freedom and justice for all. Cheney has become one.
ROGER STETTER
lawyer
New Orleans