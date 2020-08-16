The 2017 State Master Plan contains several large billion-dollar projects based heavily on computer modeling that does not include actual historical data from equivalent areas.
The large Mississippi River diversion models were validated using data from the West Bay diversion project that goes into open water. Further, the West Bay data was tainted because sediments from river dredging was placed into the diversion outfall on several occasions. No natural land was formed during the 10-year period before dredged material was placed into the footprint of the project.
Historic data could have been obtained from other natural Mississippi River passes in the area, and which compare in size to the proposed Master Plan diversions and go into shallow wetlands like the diversions do. The Mississippi River has not supplied adequate sediment to maintain the integrity of the Venice Passes as land builders.
Aerial photos show a high percentage of land loss, not a gain. No new deltas have been created by these natural diversions and the natural diversion at Fort St. Philip in 1973 acted as a “loss accelerant,” according to an Army Corps of Engineers analysis.
Material dredged from the Mississippi River or the Gulf of Mexico is the only way to compete with the present rate of subsidence and sea level rise on a timely basis. There is an unlimited source of material to be dredged from near shore of the Gulf of Mexico which cost about one third of material dredged from the river. Is the modeling process now being used to predict the performance of the planned river diversions scientifically sound?
The “scientific method” process is very clear on the validity of the data resulting from conception of a project to its endpoint. The normal process consist of a “pilot” project from which actual data can be obtained and subjected to an analytical balance. Using computer models is legitimate as an investigative tool but only quantified proven results determine the cost benefit ratio that makes a project doable.
True science embraces those who disagree. The purpose of science is not to win the argument but to discover the truth.
KENNETH RAGAS
retired vessel captain
New Orleans