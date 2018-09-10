To the folks crying “the sky is falling” over LSU’s minor change in admission requirements: please calm down. Look at the facts. Look beyond the angry rhetoric. Look at the results.
Last week, an Advocate story outlined how Louisiana’s flagship university tweaked the admissions standards to rely more on essays, recommendations and activities and less on test scores. The key word here is “less.” Test scores remain part of LSU’s admission criteria.
This system works in Louisiana and in the states we compete with for the best and brightest students. This system gives LSU well-rounded students better prepared to succeed in higher education. It is not tearing down the advances made over the last decades.
One member of the Board of Regents reacted as if LSU’s leaders dragged our school back to the bad old days of open enrollment, when almost anyone with a high school degree got in. This overreaction ignores the facts.
Average test score of the current freshman class is the highest ever. GPA averages are also up. Top universities across the nation — public and private — found success with this system. Some of the best schools have even dropped standardized tests from admission requirements.
This quote from one Board of Regents member sums up the incoherence at the heart of the opposition: “I don’t care if the other institutions around the nation have adopted it. ... We need to recruit those kids and make LSU competitive with Florida, Georgia and Texas.”
LSU now uses exactly the same admissions method as those schools. If we listen to the “sky is falling” crowd, LSU will reject scores of highly qualified applicants only to see them snapped up by Florida, Georgia and Texas and other top schools like Virginia, Michigan, Harvard or even Alabama.
Patricia Smith
state representative
Baton Rouge