As the U.S. debated stimulus checks for millions in 2021, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists reported there are plans for spending $100 billion on a new nuclear weapon.
In January 2021 the majority of nations passed a Treaty for Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
When the majority of countries previously voted for abolition on July 7, 2017, I asked a prominent local general why the U.S. is so opposed to abolition. He responded, “Because of the money involved.”
One hundred twenty-two countries already voted to abolish Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Gen. Dwight Eisenhower in his 1961 retirement speech said, “Atomic war is our worst possibility.”
President Obama sadly allocated $1 trillion for “modernization” of nuclear weapons.
Admiral Noel Gayler said to an audience in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 1980, “The only defense against nuclear weapons is to stop building them!” We stood for three minutes of ovations.
General Lee Butler warned, “We must destroy nuclear weapons before they destroy us.”
$100 billion would provide vaccinations and health care for millions.
VIC HUMMERT
retired chaplain
Lafayette